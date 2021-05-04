Huobi Token (HT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $25.80 or 0.00046430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $4.72 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.74 or 0.00852596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.64 or 0.09773676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00099848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

