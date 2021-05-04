Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

