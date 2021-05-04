HYCON Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, HYCON has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003497 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00125893 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,024,232 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,024,230 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

