Hyman Charles D Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 65,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,681. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of -843.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

