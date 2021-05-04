Hyman Charles D Sells 170 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, hitting $133.11. 495,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,514,027. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

