Hyman Charles D Sells 800 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 249,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,568. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

