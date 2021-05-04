I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in April

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMAHF remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,796. I-Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About I-Minerals

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

