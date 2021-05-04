I/O Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.20 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $6,648.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.89 or 0.00630875 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006886 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020455 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.31 or 0.02603513 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,846,445 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

