IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.57.

IAC opened at $256.80 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

