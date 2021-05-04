Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (BME:IBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IBE. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.11 ($14.25).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.