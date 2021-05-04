IBM Retirement Fund Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.23 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,551.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

