IBM Retirement Fund Has $233,000 Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

