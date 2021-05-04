IBM Retirement Fund Makes New $210,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 52,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE MDU opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.