IBM Retirement Fund Takes $203,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XEC opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

XEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

