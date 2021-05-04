IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $731,260. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

