ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. ICF International posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $92.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $94.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

