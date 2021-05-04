ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.60.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $213.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $145.11 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

