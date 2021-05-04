Ideaology Hits One Day Trading Volume of $791,292.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ideaology has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $791,292.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00080101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.01 or 0.00863126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.40 or 0.09836539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00100247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

