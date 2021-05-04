IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.630 EPS.
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.