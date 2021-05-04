IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.630 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.44.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

