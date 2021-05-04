Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $12.15 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $12.15 or 0.00022269 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $282,573.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.32 or 0.01156847 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00741115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,898.06 or 1.00596117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

