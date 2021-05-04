IGM Financial (IGM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock opened at C$44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.88. The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.29.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.