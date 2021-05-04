IGM Financial Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.29.

IGM opened at C$44.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.88. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.61 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.