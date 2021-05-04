IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have commented on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

IGM Financial stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.7714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

