Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 348.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $256.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.55 and a 200 day moving average of $220.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $261.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.13.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

