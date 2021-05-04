Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.35 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

