Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

