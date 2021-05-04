Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 34,181 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,181 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

