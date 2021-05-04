Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,340 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $240.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.14 and a 200-day moving average of $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,757 shares of company stock valued at $42,438,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

