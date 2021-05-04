Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

ESS stock opened at $286.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.