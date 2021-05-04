Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $340.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $386.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.13 and a 200 day moving average of $380.77. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.