IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMAX reported decent first-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted loss narrowed year over year. Continued reopening of the company's network, particularly in Asia, and strong performance of local-language content during the Chinese New Year holiday period drove the increase in gross box office and revenues. This was partially offset by lower ticket sales in theaters outside Asia as Hollywood movie studios delayed the theatrical release dates of a number of films. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, improved audience attendance at IMAX theaters in many parts of Asia, recovery in the pace of theater system installations and higher IMAX Maintenance sales are major positives. Moreover, a flexible business model positions it well to manage through coronavirus-led business disruption.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.82.

IMAX stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

