Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,017.02

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,017.02 ($13.29) and last traded at GBX 1,016.57 ($13.28), with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,004 ($13.12).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 95.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 850.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 738.49.
In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
