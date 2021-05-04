Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.93.
Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$37.37 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$37.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.