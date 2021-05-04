Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.93.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$37.37 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$37.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

