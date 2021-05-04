Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.45 ($44.06).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

