Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

