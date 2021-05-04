Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$32.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$26.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.50. The stock has a market cap of C$455 million and a PE ratio of 22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$13.49 and a 52 week high of C$26.08.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

