Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 1.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ingredion by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ingredion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of INGR opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

