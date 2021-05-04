InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after acquiring an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $10,231,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $6,894,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of INMD opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. InMode’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

