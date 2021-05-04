Innodata (INOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:INOD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,630. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Innodata has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 25,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $208,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

