Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innoviva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Innoviva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

