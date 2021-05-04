Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.17

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 26125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $833.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $6,652,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 160,254 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

