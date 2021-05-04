Insider Buying: Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) insider Richard Richards acquired 200,000 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$256,000.00 ($182,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

