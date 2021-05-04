Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 34,351 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 34,351 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,554,984.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of AN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.47. 1,450,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,692. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $105.00.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.