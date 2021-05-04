Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 34,351 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 34,351 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,554,984.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.47. 1,450,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,692. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

