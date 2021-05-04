Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $20,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,944.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

