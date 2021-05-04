Insider Selling: Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Philip Henry Hugh White sold 200,000 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £246,000 ($321,400.57).

Shares of LON DXRX traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123 ($1.61). 367,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.53. The company has a market cap of £103.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67. Diaceutics PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

