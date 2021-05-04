Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $1,393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,719,600.00.

eXp World stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 194.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 98,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $559,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

