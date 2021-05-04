Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at $87,257,196.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 805,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,625. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.