Insider Selling: Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

