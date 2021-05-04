Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 6,081 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $43,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $74,300.00.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. 85,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,688. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

LOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

