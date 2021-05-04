Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CFO Sells 19,149 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USB opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. David Loasby lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 48,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,214,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,822,000 after buying an additional 599,452 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

